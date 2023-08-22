SPORTS

West Ham sign Greece defender Mavropanos

West Ham sign Greece defender Mavropanos
[AP]

West Ham United have signed Greece defender Konstantinos Mavropanos from VfB Stuttgart on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The fee was not disclosed but British media reported that West Ham paid an initial 17 million pounds  ($21.65 million) for the 25-year-old, plus two million in add-ons.

Mavropanos arrives at the London Stadium after making 89 appearances for Stuttgart during a loan spell from Arsenal in 2020 and following his permanent transfer last season.

“I am really happy and excited to be here and to be back in the Premier League with West Ham United,” said the center-back.

“It’s an exciting time to be joining the club after last season’s Conference League win and I am really looking forward to the next step in my career. I can promise the fans I will give everything for them and the shirt.”

A product of Arsenal’s academy, Mavropanos has 19 caps, making him a regular starter in World Cup and European Championship qualifiers. [Reuters]

Soccer

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
AEK advances past Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-2 draw
SPORTS

AEK advances past Dinamo Zagreb with a 2-2 draw

In high-stakes season for Greek soccer Panathinaikos sees path to Champions League with AEK Athens
SPORTS

In high-stakes season for Greek soccer Panathinaikos sees path to Champions League with AEK Athens

UEFA must take more active role in Greek football says Panathinaikos president
SPORTS

UEFA must take more active role in Greek football says Panathinaikos president

UEFA’s Ceferin calls on Europe to end ‘cancer’ of soccer violence
SPORTS

UEFA’s Ceferin calls on Europe to end ‘cancer’ of soccer violence

105 soccer fans ordered detained pending trial
NEWS

105 soccer fans ordered detained pending trial

UEFA chief Ceferin to travel to Greece for talks with PM after deadly fan violence
NEWS

UEFA chief Ceferin to travel to Greece for talks with PM after deadly fan violence