Tsitsipas to face Raonic in 1st round of US Open

World Νο 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas will be up against the 339th-ranked wildcard entrant Milos Raonic in the opening round of the 2023 US Open on Monday.

Τhe big-serving Canadian, who is making a comeback after an extended absence due to injury, had previously overcome the Greek champion at the 2020 Australian Open and once again at the Cincinnati Open within the same year.

Also on Monday, world No 8 Maria Sakkari will aim to progress to the second round of the same competition as she faces Spain’s Rebeka Masarova. Sakkari is in desperate need of some good results after underperforming massively this year.