Legendary basketball coach Yiannis Ioannidis dies

A legend in Greek basketball, Yiannis Ioannidis died at the age of 78 on Wednesday.

The revered coach and former minister had been suffering from dementia for the last four years, according to reports.

Having conquered 12 championships and six cup titles, Ioannidis was one of the figures most closely associated with the golden age of Greek basketball in the 1980s and 90s, taking Aris and Olympiacos to some of their greatest heights.

He also held the record for the most championship titles, beating the also-legendary Zeljko Obradovic by one, and wins, with 418 victories.

Ioannidis was also involved in politics, representing Thessaloniki’s First Constituency with New Democracy from 2004 to 2015, and also serving as sports minister under prime ministers Kostas Karamanlis and Antonis Samaras.

He is survived by his wife and daughter. 

Obituary Basketball

