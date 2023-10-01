First title of the season goes to Olympiakos

Olympiakos won the season’s first title on Saturday lifting the Super Cup that involves the top four teams of last season’s Basket League.

The Reds thrashed eternal rival Panathinaikos 75-51 on Rhodes, in a game that was too uneven for a final between the Reds and the Greens.

Notably Olympiakos led by as many as 28 points from late in the first half with a mesmerizing 32-4 score, against a Panathinaikos that played without injured Dinos Mitoglou and Ioannis Papapetrou, among others.

Olympiakos had defeated Peristeri in the first semifinal on Friday and Panathinaikos downed PAOK in the second.

Peristeri finished third in the mini-tournament on Rhodes, beating PAOK 64-49.