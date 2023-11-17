Positive sum for Greens and Reds in Euroleague

Greens and Reds scored essential wins at the end of a double week in the Euroleague, imposing themselves on their visitors in Round 9 of the regular season.

Olympiakos hosted Red Star Belgrade and emerged victorious with an 88-83 result from the Peace and Friendship Stadium.

The first half was balanced, with the Greek champion edging ahead 45-44 at half-time. A good enough third period sufficed for the players of coach Giorgos Bartzokas to open their gap from the Serbs and stay in front till the end in comfortable fashion.

Alec Peters was impressive with 28 points, playing the entire game except for 53 seconds. Isaiah Canaan added another 15 points.

Panathinaikos triumphed 90-76 over Virtus Bologna at the Olympic Sports Hall thanks to its irresistible performance in the last few minutes of the game.

Just as Bologna pulled away by five (67-62) and looked good for a road win in Athens, Panathinaikos changed gear and swept the Italian team aside with a partial 28-9 score till the end of the game.

Dinos Mitoglou was once again the Greens’ MVP with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Newcomer Kendrick Nunn made 11 points, as did Kostas Sloukas and Luca Vildoza too.

Both Panathinaikos and Olympiakos are on a 5-4 record.