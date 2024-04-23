SPORTS

Legendary French sailing ship to transport Olympic Flame

Legendary French sailing ship to transport Olympic Flame
[Nikos Kokkalias]

The Belem made its first voyage in 1896, just a few weeks after the first modern Olympic Games had finished in Athens.

The legendary three-masted French sailing ship is currently located at Akti Xaveriou in Piraeus awaiting the arrival on Saturday of the Olympic Flame, after an 11-day torch relay across Greece, so it can be transported, for the first time by sea, to France across the Mediterranean, to the port of Marseille,

On May 8, the Olympic Flame will embark on its journey across France. It will arrive in Paris on July 26 for the Opening Ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games.

Olympics

