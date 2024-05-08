SPORTS

Nunn renews PAO contract

In the wake of Panathinaikos’ qualification on Tuesday to the Final Four of the Euroleague basketball championship in Berlin later in the month, the Athens club confirmed on Wednesday that the former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn, who dazzled fans during the playoffs, has renewed his contract with until the end of the 2025-2026 season. 

Panathinaikos said that “under specific conditions, the player retains the right to use an NBA out clause.”

Nunn, a crowd favorite, joined Panathinaikos this season, making his Euroleague debut against ALBA Berlin in Round 7 and going on to take the competition by storm.

