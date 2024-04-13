Greens finish second, Reds to face Barcelona

Panathinaikos and Olympiakos have achieved their objectives at the end of the regular season of the Euroleague, as their home wins this week have taken them to the second and fifth spot of the final standings, respectively.

The Greens defeated lowly Alba Berlin 84-75 and finished second only to holder Real Madrid, with 23 wins and 11 defeats after 34 games.

On Thursday they appeared somewhat off-focus for the first three quarters of the game, with the visitors often edging ahead, although they were the underdogs in front of a capacity crowd at the Olympic Sports Hall in Athens.

Yet in the final quarter Panathinaikos outclassed Alba to win with ease in the end and snatch the second place, that makes it a favorite to reach the competition’s Final Four for the first time since 2012.

Kendrick Nunn scored 28 points and Kostas Sloukas added another 16.

In the playoffs Panathinaikos will face the winner of the play-in between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Baskonia, enjoying home advantage.

Olympiakos will face Barcelona in the playoffs, with the home advantage going to Barcelona. On Friday the Reds needed overtime to beat Fenerbahce 84-81, one day after their same clubs’ soccer teams also met in Piraeus, again with Olympiakos emerging victorious.

At the Peace and Friendship Stadium the two teams were neck-and-neck throughout regulation, that finished 69-69.

However in overtime Isaiah Canaan made the difference for the hosts, who have left Fenerbahce on sixth. Canaan scored 27 points overall, with Shaquielle McKissic a distant second scorer with 12 points.

The Greek champion has ended the regular season on a 22-12 record.