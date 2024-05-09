SPORTS BASKETBALL

Reds triumph at Barcelona to make the Final Four too

Reds triumph at Barcelona to make the Final Four too
[Intime]

Olympiakos beat Barcelona in Spain on Wednesday and will join Panathinaikos at the Euroleague Final Four to take place later this month in Berlin.

The Reds upset the odds and won 63-59 to win the best-of-five-quarterfinal series 3-2 and advance for one more year to the competition’s showcase event.

Game 5 of the series took place under too much pressure for both teams for any quality basketball to be played. It is quite telling that Olympiakos only managed nine points throughout the first quarter (trailing 12-9).

Things improved for the Greek champion as the game went on, with Barcelona leading 27-25 at half-time and the match being tied at 40-40 after Q3.

The Catalans went ahead 47-42 early in the final quarter, but the players of coach Giorgos Bartzokas bounced back to score a partial 15-2, lead 57-49 and tip the balance in their favor for good.

Shaquielle McKissic paced the Reds with 12 points, with Kostas Papanikolaou adding another 11.

In Berlin’s semifinal Olympiakos will face Real Madrid, while in the other semi Panathinaikos will come up against Fenerbahce.

Basketball Panathinaikos Olympiakos

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Panathinaikos beats Maccabi to reach the Final Four
BASKETBALL

Panathinaikos beats Maccabi to reach the Final Four

Triumph Thursday for Greens and Reds in Euroleague
BASKETBALL

Triumph Thursday for Greens and Reds in Euroleague

Bitter losses for Greens and Reds in Game 3
BASKETBALL

Bitter losses for Greens and Reds in Game 3

Greens and Reds both on a 1-1 series score
BASKETBALL

Greens and Reds both on a 1-1 series score

Reds conquer Barcelona, Greens lose to Maccabi
BASKETBALL

Reds conquer Barcelona, Greens lose to Maccabi

Greens finish second, Reds to face Barcelona
BASKETBALL

Greens finish second, Reds to face Barcelona