Greens stay alive in the finals

Panathinaikos reduced its arrears on Monday as it won Game 3 of the final series with Olympiakos, to take the best-of-five finals to a fourth game.

The Greens won 83-76 at the Olympic Sports Hall to make the score 2-1 and take the series to the Peace and Friendship Stadium on Wednesday.

On Monday the hosts were ahead for almost the entire game, leading by up to 16 points (40-24), and even when Olympiakos reduced its deficit (43-34 at half-time) equalized (64-64) and even went ahead (73-72) late in the final period, Panathinaikos managed to respond when it mattered most. It scored a partial 8-0 for 80-73 that took the game beyond the reigning champion.

Game 3 was not as high scoring as the previous two, but what it lacked in scoring it made up for in passion and tough encounters.

The Greens relied mostly on Kendrick Nunn (21 points) and Mathias Lessort (17 points) for their victory, while the Reds had Isaiah Canaan make 14 and Thomas Walkup with Alec Peters make 10 points each.

