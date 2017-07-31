Dinner in the Sky | Athens | To October 2

A team of chefs create delectable meals to be enjoyed 50 meters above ground as part of the Dinner in the Sky experience, which can be had at the Technopolis cultural complex in Athens through September. Diners have the option of a 60-euro cocktail menu or a 120-euro set dinner menu. Tickets can be purchased at Public, Papasotiriou, Seven Spots, Ianos, Reload Stores and Media Markt, online at www.viva.gr and www.public.gr and by calling 11876. For more information, go to www.dinnerinthesky.gr.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 210.346.1589