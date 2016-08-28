Wages fall for most new hires in Greece

Within a year of the SYRIZA-led government taking power, the percentage of qualified workers earning wages below those of unskilled workers increased from 36 percent at the end of 2014, to 38 percent.

In 12 months, the proportion of those earning less than 1,000 euros per month reached 58.8 percent. The figures show a rise in IKA-insured employees, with 85,053 more people registered in 2016 compared to 2015.

The salaries offered for these new jobs, however, are as follows:

* People in 15,087 positions, or 17.74 percent, earn up to 200 euros a month.

* 22,806 positions, or 26.81 percent, offer pay of between 200 and 400 euros.

* Employees in 37,317 positions, or 43.87 percent, make 400 to 800 euros.

* Staff in 8,424 positions, or 9.9 percent, earn pay of between 800 and 1,000 euros.

* 1,419 positions, or just 1.67 percent of the new jobs, pay wages above 1,000 euros.

Unemployment figures have improved as the number of employees increases. But this rise is due either to part-time jobs or to employers trying to avoid fines and insuring formerly uninsured staff for even a few hours.

As a result, well-paid jobs in the private sector continue to decline.