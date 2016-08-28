Overhaul of school system to focus on preparation for uni

The results from the national university entrance exams published last week, which saw candidates with scores as low as 1.5/20 getting a spot, has prompted the Education Ministry to consider an overhaul of secondary education, likely based on the International Baccalaureate program.

According to the new plan that is under consideration, junior high will last four years and senior high two, with greater focus in the final two years on preparation for university entrance exams.

The scheme, which will be put to public consultation and supervised by Education Minister Nikos Filis, stipulates that the curriculum in junior high should aim at developing students’ broader knowledge and helping them identify the areas they are most skilled or interested in. In senior high, students will focus their efforts on the subjects they have decided to study at university.