Property tax notifications available online
Online
Property tax notifixations for property owners in Greece was available on Monday through the Finance Ministry’s online Taxisnet system.
Property tax notifixations for property owners in Greece was available on Monday through the Finance Ministry’s online Taxisnet system.
Property owners were invited to visit www.gsis.gr for more information.
The property tax on homes, businesses and land, known as ENFIA, can be paid in five monthly instalments, with a first payment due by September 30.