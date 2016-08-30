Average part-time salary in Greece at 400 euros, IKA data show

The average part-time worker in Greece receives 400.84 euros a month or 23.58 euros a day, according to data published on Tuesday by the country’s biggest social security foundation, IKA. The data also show that full-time wages stand at an average of 52.25 euros, coming to 1,219.69 euros a month.

The data were drawn from an analysis of the monthly statements submitted by employees insured with IKA for the month of January, which also revealed that average employment is 21.38 days a month for the entire workforce insured by IKA, 21.54 days for those in companies and 12.22 days for those in the construction sector.

In construction, which has been one of the areas hardest hit by the crisis, the average daily wage is 41.19 euros, meaning that workers receive, on a average, a salary of just over 500 euros a month.

In businesses with less than 10 employees, the mean daily wage comes to 62.8 percent of that paid to workers in businesses with more than 10 employees, with the average salary coming in at 59.8 percent respectively.

Women employed by businesses full-time receive 84.5 percent of the amount paid to their male colleagues in monthly salaries and 95.1 percent when employed part-time, the data show.