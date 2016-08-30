Greece's Super League kickoff still up in the air

The Hellenic Football Association (EPO) on Tuesday annulled a decision reached earlier this summer to replace the judges of its so-called ethics committee.

However, initial hopes that this could pave the way for the 2016-17 Greek Super League to start next month were later dashed by Deputy Minister for Sports Stavros Kontonis, who announced that he will not give his approval for the start of the league.

If anything, he said, it could be further delayed as problems afflicting Greek soccer remain unresolved.