More than 5,300 migrants sheltered on Lesvos

More than 5,300 migrants are currently sheltered on the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos, according to fresh figures from the government’s coordinating agency for the refugee crisis.



According to the data, 89 migrants and refugees arrived on the island over the past 24 hours, raising the total number to 5,307.



Existing camps are only designed to host 3,500 people.



Local and port authorities have demanded immediate government action to decongest the facilities.