Parliament lifts immunity of two GD MPs

Parliament on Wednesday voted to lift the parliamentary immunity of two deputies belonging to Greece’s neofascist Golden Dawn party, clearing the way for prosecutors to file criminal charges against them.



A total of 197 MPs voted to lift the immunity of Yiannis Lagos and Nikos Michos who are accused of orchestrating an attack by Golden Dawn members against the Synergeio community center, in the eastern Athenian suburb of Ilioupoli in 2013.