Greece take on The Netherlands ahead of World Cup qualifying campaign

Greece’s national team will take on The Netherlands in a friendly Thursday before its World Cup qualifying campaign gets under way against Gibraltar next week.

“We must be ready for the World Cup qualifiers,” Greece’s German coach Michael Skibbe said ahead of the game at Eindhoven’s Philips Stadion, adding that many of his players have not played any official matches yet following the suspension of the domestic Super League.

Both teams failed to qualify for the European Championship held in France this summer.

The game starts at 9.45 p.m. (OTE TV).