Gov’t ‘weaving web of corruption,’ ND says

As authorities were expected to announce the results of a tender for four private nationwide TV licenses, conservative New Democracy opposition on Thursday slammed the process as a government attempt to deflect public attention from domestic problems.

New Democracy has sought to deconstruct the government narrative that the ongoing auction is aimed at combating corruption in Greece’s dysfunctional media landscape. A source close to ND leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Thursday described the process as a clear manifestation of SYRIZA's efforts to “weave a new web of corruption.”



According to the same source, if ND climbs to power it will do away with legislation that led to the tender, and re-install the National Council for Radio and Television (ESR) as the only, independent regulator overseeing the granting of TV permits.

“The granting of TV licenses, and other issues underscored by the government over the past few days, cannot possibly direct the attention of the public away from the acute problems of everyday life,” the source said.