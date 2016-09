International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said in an interview on Thursday she was encouraged by Greece’s recent privatization efforts and was hopeful that reform legislation would soon be passed and implemented.

However the IMF is still not ready to participate in the latest version of Greece’s bailout.

“We are not party to the program because I have said repeatedly that the program has to walk on two legs. One, there has to be significant reforms and second there has to be a debt that is sustainable by our standards and our measurements and this at this point in time is not the case,” Lagarde added.

[Reuters]