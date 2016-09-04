Greek photographer who brought migrant crisis home wins prestigious award

A photo by Aris Messinis shows Syrian refugees covered with life blankets upon arriving to Lesvos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey, in September last year.

Greek AFP photographer Aris Messinis has covered conflicts in Libya and Syria, but it was for his dramatic images of a migrant crisis on his doorstep that he was honoured Saturday at photojournalism's biggest annual festival.



Messinis won the Visa d'Or for News, the most prestigious award handed out at the “Visa Pour L'Image” festival in Perpignan, southwestern France.



The 39-year-old father of three girls has done more than just provide photographic evidence of the plight of the masses of migrants fleeing to Greek island shores.



He also became part of their story; helping a mother and child clamber out of the sea, carrying a baby to safety and even taking to the morgue the body of a child washed up on a beach.



Last year Messinis set himself up on the island of Lesvos, the epicentre of Europe’s biggest migrant crisis since World War II.



The images he captured there have been flashed around the world.



“I never thought Id be covering this in my own country,” he said.



”These are strong emotional moments. I cannot describe them with words. You feel so many emotions at once.



”I tried to be as close to the people as possible, to feel what they were suffering.”



As for when to stop being a photographer and start being a rescuer, there was no conflict of interests for Messinis.



It was a “normal human reflex,” he explained.



”We try to keep our distance, to be objective. But sometimes it is good to lend a hand to somebody who needs a hand. It is a personal decision.”



His work, which radiates that humanity, is currently on display at the “Visa Pour L'Image” festival in Perpignan.

