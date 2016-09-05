New poll dashes government hopes of a swift rebound

The government’s bid to reverse growing disillusionment over its policies among the electorate suffered a setback on Monday after a poll suggested that 81 percent of those surveyed believe that “things are moving in the wrong direction.”

Moreover, 85.5 percent said they were not satisfied with the government’s performance so far, while the results showed that opposition New Democracy is maintaining a steady double-digit lead.

Tellingly, 72.5 percent of ruling SYRIZA voters expressed dismay with the government’s stewardship, while confidence in Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras – once a major draw for the leftist party – is in decline.

The survey was conducted by the University of Macedonia on behalf of Skai TV and aired on Monday night – in the aftermath of a controversial TV license auction last week.

Of those questioned, 27.5 percent said they would vote for ND in a general election, as opposed to 17.5 percent for ruling SYRIZA.

Neofascist Golden Dawn was third with 7.5 percent, ahead of the Democratic Alignment (PASOK) with 5.5 percent.

Junior coalition partner Independent Greeks and centrist Potami were below the 3-percent threshold to enter Parliament, at 2 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.

The poll results came amid a resurgence of the country’s refugee crisis – with 66 percent saying they disagree with the government’s handling of the issue – and ahead of Tsipras’s address at the Thessaloniki International Fair on Saturday, as well as Friday’s summit of the European Union’s Mediterranean nations in Athens.

The leftist-led government is banking on both events to raise its profile as it struggles to push through highly unpopular pension reforms and spending cuts, and braces for a new round of tough negotiations with the country’s international creditors.

However, if the polls are anything to go by, the Tsipras administration will have a tough time making the sell of brighter days ahead, as 62 percent of those questioned expect their finances to deteriorate even further over the next 12 months.

Furthermore, a large majority of 64 percent did not buy into the government’s narrative with regard to its motives behind the license auction to rid the country’s media landscape of corrupt practices, saying that it was driven by political gain.

Only 22 percent said the government was motivated by a desire to rid the country’s media landscape of corrupt practices.