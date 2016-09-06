NEWS |

 
Mild quake hits Rhodes

An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck off the Dodecanese island of Rhodes, shortly before 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Geodynamic Institute in Athens reported.

The tremor’s epicenter was located 31 kilometers southwest of Rhodes.

