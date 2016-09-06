Four injured as hooligans attack venue of Greek soccer league draw

About 30 helmeted hooligans attacked the Athens restaurant where the draw for the Greek second division football league took place resulting in four injuries and damages to facilities, parked cars and media equipment.



One news photographer was taken to hospital with cuts and bruises late Monday while three others were treated by ambulance crews.



Deputy Sports Minister Stavros Kontonis said the attack “demonstrates the deep crisis which has engulfed Greek football”.



Witnesses said the hooligans charged into the outdoor facilities soon after the draw had concluded and overturned tables and chairs, broke bottles, lit a flare and roughed up whoever stood in their way.



The troublemakers left before police arrived.



The draw was attended by Greek football federation president Giorgos Girtzikis as well as Football League president Stelios Sfakianakis.



“It was brutal violence. Ultimately football is once again the victim,” Girtzikis said.



The Greek government last month put back the start of the Super League fearing violence after weeks of bickering between the state, the federation and major clubs.



The championship was supposed to begin on August 20 and indications are it will begin this coming weekend after the state and the federation have apparently put aside their differences as to how the league should be administered.



