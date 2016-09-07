Slovenian PM: Greece needs to do more to secure Schengen border

Greece needs to do more to secure the Schengen external border, Slovenian Prime Minister Miro Cerar has said adding that failure to do so could mean exit from Europe’s 26-nation zone of passport-free travel.

“Let’s be honest. The Greeks are not doing enough to secure the Schengen border,” Cerar said in an interview with the German Die Welt newspaper adding that migrants were still crossing the country’s northern frontier.

“Of course the situation is very complicated, but [Athens] is getting financial support and assisting in policing,” Cerar said adding that Greek authorities had failed to make full use of the available resources.

Asked whether Greece could face a Schengen exit, the Slovenian prime minister said: “If Greece does not show enough responsibility and solidarity, then other Schengen members will soon have to consider all available options.”