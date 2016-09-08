More refugees, migrants arrive on Greek islands
Over one hundred refugees and migrants have entered Greece by sea over the past 24 hours, the Athens-Macedonian news agency said on Thursday. According to the agency, 106 people reached islands in the northern Aegean.
The number of identified migrants and refugees in Greece on Thursday stood at 59,694 people, the agency added.