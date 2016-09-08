Greek channel files suit against Greek-Russian entrepreneur in connection to TV permits

Greek channel Alpha TV on Thursday filed a suit against Greek-Russian entrepreneur Ivan Savvidis, accusing him of fraud, in connection to a competition for four broadcasting licenses which concluded last Friday, after a long bidding procedure which took place behind closed doors.



The TV channel and Savvidis were not among the winners of the competition. The permits went to existing channels Skai and Antenna, as well as to a company tied to shipping magnate Vangelis Marinakis, owner of Olympiakos soccer club, and to a construction group owned by Yiannis Kalogritsas.



An Athens prosecutor on Thursday refused to accept Alpha channel’s request to examine the footage of the 66-hour bidding process.