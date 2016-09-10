Athenians least happy residents of EU’s 28 capitals

Athenians are the least satisfied with life in their city out of the European Union’s 28 capitals, though they like it better than they did four years ago, according to a recent report published by Eurostat, the European Union’s statistical agency.



The report said that 71 percent of surveyed Athenians were satisfied with life in their city, as opposed to the residents of Rome (80 percent) and those living in Bucharest and Paris (83 percent each).



The report pointed to at least 9 out of 10 inhabitants being happy with city life in 18 EU capitals. The highest satisfaction levels were reported in Vilnius, where 98 percent of the population appeared to be happy with life, followed by Stockholm and Copenhagen, both of whom stood at 97 percent. Vienna and Luxembourg were next, with 96 percent each.



However, satisfaction with city life has increased the most in the Greek capital over the last few years, the survey showed, given that only 56 percent of those questioned had proclaimed their satisfaction in 2012.