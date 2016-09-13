PASOK chief blames Potami for failure to unite two parties

PASOK chief Fofi Gennimata on Monday blamed To Potami for a failure to bring the two parties under the same roof.

Speaking in Thessaloniki, in northern Greece, Gennimata said she was still interested in leading a new center-left alliance, even if that did not include Stavros Theodorakis’s centrist party.

Accusing Theodorakis of flirting with the conservative New Democracy opposition party, Gennimata said she would continue talks “with those who share our ideological preference.”

A recent poll put the once-dominant socialist party on 5.5 percent. Potami was below the three percent threshold to enter Parliament.