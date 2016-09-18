MONDAY



The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its industrial turnover data for July.

The Internet of Things Conference 2016 takes place at the Radisson Blu Park Hotel Athens (10 Alexandras). (Info: 210.661.7777, ymouratides@boussias.com)

The High-Level FIG / World Bank Conference on Sustainable Real Estate Markets Policy Framework and Necessary Reforms, organized by the International Federation of Surveyors, the World Bank Group and the Technical Chamber of Greece, takes place at the old Athens stock market building (1 Pesmazoglou) today and the Bodossakis Foundation Building (20 Vassilissis Amalias, Athens) tomorrow. (Info: fig-tfrealestate.ntua.gr)

The COMECAP 2016 conference, titled: “13th International Conference on Meteorology, Climatology and Atmospheric Physics,” takes place at the Research Dissemination Center of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University. To Wednesday. The official language will be English. (Info: comecap2016.geo.auth.gr)

Athens-listed companies GEK Terna and Aegean Air will release their second-quarter financial results.

TUESDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce organizes its 15th annual HealthWorld conference, under the auspices of the Health Ministry and the Hellenic Association of Pharmaceutical Companies, at the Athenaeum Intercontinental Hotel (89-93 Syngrou, Athens). To Wednesday. (Info: www.amcham.gr)

Attica Bank holds an extraordinary general meeting.

The ICAP Group holds its fourth annual “High Heels on High Hills” event for women at the NJV Athens Plaza (2 Vassileos Georgiou, Syntagma Square), starting at 5 p.m. (Info: 210.720.0050, www.icap.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will issue its July figures on the capacity of the Greek merchant fleet.

WEDNESDAY

The Hellenic CIO Forum, the Hellenic Marketing Institute and IBM co-host an event titled “The New Era of Cognitive Business: Digital Reinvention in Action,” at Varoulko Seaside (52 Akti Koumoundourou, Piraeus), starting at 5.30 p.m. (Info: 210.211.2000, www.eede.gr)

THURSDAY

The Panhellenic Seamen’s Federation (PNO) begins a 48-hour strike, affecting all main ferry services in Greece. To Friday.

Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias to attend an informal meeting of EU ministers in Bratislava. To Friday.

Naftemporiki newspaper holds its first conference on consumer goods and retail commerce, titled: “Chess with Swift Moves,” at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: events.naftemporiki.gr)

The Hellenic Logistics Company and the Agricultural Sciences Institute hold an event titled “Development and Competitiveness of the Supply Chain,” at the auditorium of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Transport and Networks (2 Anastaseos, Papagou, Athens). (Info: 213.038.7248, www.eel.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its second-quarter statistics on vacant job positions in Greece.

FRIDAY

The 2016 Digital Design Conference opens at the Onassis Cultural Center (107-109 Syngrou, Athens) and the Vakalo Art & Design College (26 Lambrou Katsoni, Athens). To Saturday. (Info: www.digitized.gr)

The Mobile Apps Panorama takes place at the Maroussi Plaza Amphitheater (3A Frangoklissias, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, vkafiris@boussias.com)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release its August data on new house construction material prices.

Listed company Elviemek holds its annual general shareholders meeting.

SATURDAY

The Skywalker website holds the Athens Job Festival 2016 at the Ethniki Insurance Conference Center (103-105 Syngrou, Athens). To Sunday. (Info: jobfestival.gr)