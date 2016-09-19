The total number of people registered with the Manpower Organization (OAED) as unemployed increased by 27,449 in August from a month earlier, according to OAED data released on Monday.

The total number came to 973,586, just 45 people less than in July 2016. The number of people who said they have stopped looking for a job declined by 50,607.

The latter group include those who were awaiting the announcement of new subsidized employment programs set to start running this fall.

The long-term jobless – i.e. out of work for at least a year – account for 51.65 percent of all unemployed people in Greece.