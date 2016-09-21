Bad weather to hit parts of north, central Greece Wednesday
Online
Heavy rain and storms were expected to hit various parts of north and central Greece late Wednesday, the country's National Meteorological Service (EMY), warned earlier in the day.
Heavy rain and storms were expected to hit various parts of north and central Greece late Wednesday, the country's National Meteorological Service (EMY), warned earlier in the day.
According to an emergency report filed by the service, bad weather was expected in central and eastern Macedonia, Thessaly, the Sporades islands, eastern Central Greece, Evia and northeast Aegean islands.
Weather conditions were expected to improve by Thursday afternoon, EMY said.