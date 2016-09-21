NEWS |

 
NEWS

Bad weather to hit parts of north, central Greece Wednesday

TAGS: Weather

Heavy rain and storms were expected to hit various parts of north and central Greece late Wednesday, the country's National Meteorological Service (EMY), warned earlier in the day.

According to an emergency report filed by the service, bad weather was expected in central and eastern Macedonia, Thessaly, the Sporades islands, eastern Central Greece, Evia and northeast Aegean islands.

Weather conditions were expected to improve by Thursday afternoon, EMY said.
 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.