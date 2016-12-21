Lesvos groups to lobby against more migrant camps

Professional groups on Lesvos have decided to come together to lobby for the island – where most refugees arriving from Turkish shores make landfall – not to host any more camps for migrants.

Following a similar initiative by professionals on Chios, Lesvos residents want to also advocate greater support for the island and some regulation of the nongovernmental organizations that operate there.

On Chios, local authorities said they hope to solve electricity problems at the island’s Souda refugee camp in the coming days. The use of electrical heaters at the facility is causing frequent outages. The municipality, though, is searching for someone to cover the cost of upgrading the power network.

According to sources, the UNHCR is in discussions with the European Commission about addressing the matter.