Controversy surrounds ‘racist’ driver of European official on Chios

A controversy has emerged on the eastern Aegean island of Chios in the wake of claims that a man hired as a driver for a European Commission official for migration is linked to racist attacks.

According to media on Chios, the local driver of the European Commission coordinator for the EU-Turkey migrant deal Maarten Verwey, is known as a far-right supporter who has been involved in attacks on migrants and refugees.

CNN Greece on Wednesday published a report in which it identified the man as M.M. and said that he has been reported to police on several occasions for racially motived crimes and other assaults.

The Commission’s office in Athens, meanwhile, said in a statement that the driver was dismissed in the wake of the reports, but added that it had no involvement in his selection as he had been assigned by the company hired to provide chauffeuring services to Verwey during his visit to the island.



“The driver for the mission was the exclusive choice of the local firm, over which the European Commission was not informed,” the statement said.