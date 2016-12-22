Job vacancy numbers soar

As the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) reported an increase in job vacancies in the third quarter of the year, experts say that joblessness in Greece is down to structural unemployment.

The number of vacancies in Q3 posted annual growth of 24.3 percent, up to 15,689 this year against 12,626 in 2015. On a quarterly basis, the job vacancies posted an increase of 3.4 percent, against a 1.2 percent decline in the second quarter.

Experts explain to Kathimerini that this rise shows an increase in structural unemployment, which is what happens when the work force cannot match the market’s needs.