Authorities bracing for cold snap in Greek capital

Regional and municipal authorities in the Attica region on Wednesday were implementing measures to protect the capital’s homeless and vulnerable populations after meteorologists warned of a cold snap.

Dozens of snow ploughs, cranes and other machinery have been placed on standby by the Attica Regional Authority after the national weather service (HNMS) issued a bad weather warning on Tuesday night, predicting cold weather and snow in the capital as well as other parts of Greece.



On Mount Parnitha, motorists have been advised to use snow chains since early Wednesday due to ice and snow on the section of the main road leading from the teleferik.

The Attica authority ordered that dozens of heated spaces like community centers and KAPI centers for the elderly remain open 24 hours a day to provide shelter for the homeless or people living in unheated homes.

The City of Athens is also urging homeless people to make use of the Friendship Club in Koukaki (26-28 Drakou), the OPANDA Gym in Pangrati (12 Formionos) and the KYADA shelter to protect themselves from the elements, ordering these spaces to open from 3 p.m. onwards.

It is calling on citizens to make donations of warm clothing and bedding to help the vulnerable, and is operating three hotlines for information: 210.524.6515, 210.524.6516 and 1595.

The HNMS on Tuesday warned of low temperatures, strong winds and snowfall over the next few days in northern Greece, the eastern mainland and the Peloponnese, as well as on the island of the northern Aegean and the mountains of Crete.