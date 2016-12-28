Opposition chief accuses gov't of squandering funds for refugees

New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday accused the leftist-led government of failing to make proper use of European funding to improve conditions at migrant reception centers.

The conservative leader made is comments during a visit to the Elaia hostel for unaccompanied minors in Peania, northeast of the Greek capital, where he praised the high quality of the services provided, saying that it should serve as a model for similar facilities across the country.

“It is instrumental that not a single euro from European funds should be lost for the creation of reception and support facilities like the one I have the pleasure of visiting today,” Mitsotakis said.

There are no excuses, he added, “why these funds cannot be absorbed because of bureaucratic obstacles that point to the inadequacy of the Greek government.”

Greece is currently hosting over 3,000 migrant and refugee children and teenagers who made the treacherous crossing into the country without a parent or guardian. The Elaia hostel is home to around 70.

“For every child in this facility there are other children in other facilities that do not enjoy such a high standard of services, just as there are many unaccompanied minors whose fates are unknown,” Mitsotakis said. “This is one of the biggest tragedies of the refugee and migrant crisis.”