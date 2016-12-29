Doctor numbers shrinking, ELSTAT data show

The number of doctors on Greece’s official registers is slowly but steadily declining, recent data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) has shown, putting further strain on the already stretched public healthcare system.

ELSTAT’s figures for 2015 show 68,410 registered doctors against 68,807 in 2014, with the biggest decline being recorded on the islands of the northern Aegean (down 6.4 percent to 735) and the biggest rise in Eastern Macedonia and Thrace (3,007 from 2,913).

In 2015, there were 3.5 general practitioners, 3.2 pediatricians and 11.4 surgeons for every 10,000 residents. Pathology was the most common area of expertise, followed by pediatrics and cardiology.