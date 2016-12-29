Cold front grips the country, bringing snow to many parts

The Ancient Theater of Epidaurus in the Peloponnese is seen blanketed in snow, as a cold front swept in across the country Thursday. In Attica, people woke up to snowfall, especially in the northern suburbs of Kifissia and Ekali, while downtown Athens and even the southern coast were also given a light dusting. Authorities also had to close roads on the slopes of Penteli and Hymettus, though these have since been cleared. According to forecasts, freezing conditions will continue in parts of Attica and other areas of the country Friday and on New Year’s Eve. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]