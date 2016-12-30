Greece most searched-for destination for summer 2017, reports TTG

Greece accounted for 17 percent of all Christmas weekend searches for summer 2017 holiday packages at Thomas Cook, the Travel Trade Gazette (TTG) revealed on Friday.

According to the report on the TTG website, Greece was at the single most searched-for destination on thomascook.com by Britons on the Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays.

It was followed by the Canary Islands, the Balearics and Spain, which collectively accounted for 36 percent of searches.

The operator said that the data “highlighted the trend we identified in October, that more holidaymakers will opt for an all-inclusive holiday in 2017, in particular for destinations such as Greece and the Canaries, which haven’t traditionally been recognized for their all-inclusive offering,” according to TTG.