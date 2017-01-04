NEWS |

 
NEWS

Family on Crete hospitalized after inhaling stove fumes

TAGS: Health

A family of seven in a village in the Lasithi area of Crete were rushed to hospital on Wednesday with poisoning symptoms after inhaling fumes from a heating stove at their home.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 4 a.m. and affected four children aged between 8 and 13, the parents and a grandmother in the village of Oreino.

The children remained in hospital on Wednesday but their condition is reportedly not life-threatening.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.