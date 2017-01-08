Collision course

It cannot be disputed that Greece is dragging its feet.



Everyone knows it, everyone feels it, even those who refuse to admit it for purely political reasons.



Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his cabinet belong to the latter category, even though the facts, the figures and, generally speaking, the country’s overall image constantly refute their claims to the opposite.



Fresh distortions are constantly added to the already existing ones, which are endless, ideological opinions prevail, reforms across all sectors are undermined and delayed, artificial expectations are never fulfilled and any kind of momentum that might still exist in Greece is simply lost.



In other words, we are on a very dangerous course and the amount of time the country has remaining to take the helm and steer itself clear of the rocks is painfully little.