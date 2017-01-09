New cold snap, heavy snowfall causes problems across Greece

A new cold snap brought snowfall to many parts of the country, leaving the Sporades islands of Alonissos and Skopelos without a ferry connection to the mainland and the Aegean islands of Lesvos and Chios struggling to care for hundreds of migrants amid freezing temperatures.

Schools remained closed in many parts of the country due to heavy snowfall, including in the northern suburbs of Athens.

According to meteorologists, the bad weather is set to continue through Wednesday.

From Monday evening, the cold snap is forecast to spread to eastern Macedonia, Thrace, Halkidiki, the northern Aegean, the Sporades and across Crete. Storms are also likely at sea.

Temperatures are set to drop to -16 degrees Celsius in western Macedonia.

The icy conditions left many households in the Thessaloniki region without water as pipes froze or broke. Most schools in the region were to remain closed on Monday due to heavy snowfall and low temperatures.

The cold snap has made road travel risky in many parts of the country with motorists advised to fit their cars with anti-skid chains in northern areas.