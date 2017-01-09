Roupa's mother gets custody of terror convict's 5-year-old son

The mother of Panagiota Roupa, the leading member of Revolutionary Struggle, who was arrested last week, on Monday collected Roupa's 5-year-old son from the capital's Paidon Hospital where the boy was being supervised by a child prosecutor.

After gathering all the necessary documentation from social workers and doctors, the prosecutor decided to give custody of the child to Roupa's mother.

Roupa, who had been on the run until her arrest last Thursday, is to continue serving a 50-year prison sentence and faces additional charges of setting up a new terrorist group.