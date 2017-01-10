Snow blankets Athens, affecting schools but not public transport

Authorities have ordered all schools in Attica to remain closed on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall on Monday night that caused only a few minor disruptions to traffic and public transport on Tuesday morning.

The decision to close schools was made in order to facilitate parents, especially of young children, as streets and sidewalks were slippery early on Tuesday morning in many parts of the capital and temperature below 0 Celsius.

Monday night’s snowfall did not cause any problems on the Athens metro, ISAP electric railway or tram, though it did cause cancellations and delays to bus services running to the northern and northwestern suburbs, where the snow was thicker.

Traffic disruptions were also contained mostly to the north and northwest of Athens, with streets ordered closed in areas such as Fylis, Parnitha, Dionysos, Penteli and Varibombi, while the Lycabettus Hill ring road in the city center was also shut off early on Tuesday.