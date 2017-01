The director of the Parapolitika Group, Panayiotis Tzenos, was arrested Tuesday and appeared before a prosecutor following a lawsuit filed by the defense minister and leader of the Independent Greeks (ANEL) party, Panos Kammenos.

The ANEL leader’s action came in response to claims made in the group’s website, parapolitika.gr, that he had gone on a skiing trip in the Austrian Alps during the Christmas holiday season.