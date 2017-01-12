Kind words from Australia
Australian ambassador in Athens John Griffin
Australia’s Ambassador in Athens John Griffin expressed satisfaction with developments in Greece, acknowledging the opportunities opening up for enterprises, during a meeting on Thursday with Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou.
Griffin also stressed that Australia is willing to contribute toward the effort to help the Greek economy return to a course of growth.
Papadimitriou stressed the need for the promotion of Greek exports, aiming at their strongest possible penetration of the Australian market, while citing Greece’s highly skilled human resources.