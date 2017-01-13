Stelios Kitsiou opened the score for PAOK at Panetolikos.

Panathinaikos, PAOK and Asteras Tripolis braved the cold conditions in midweek and made huge inroads toward making the quarterfinals of the Greek Cup.

On Tuesday Asteras Tripolis won 2-0 at second-division Trikala, goals coming from Nikos Kaltsas and Yiannis Kotsiras, reducing the second leg at Tripoli to a mere formality.

Stelios Kitsiou and Stefanos Athanasiadis were on target for PAOK that beat Panetolikos 2-0 away on Wednesday. This was Athanasiadis’s first domestic goal this season, albeit from the penalty spot.

Then on Thursday Panathinaikos scored three second-half goals (two from Sebastian Leto and one from Marcus Berg) to beat second-division Kissamikos 3-0 in Athens.

The other five matches were postponed due to the adverse weather and pitch conditions, so the federation will have to find another dates for the first leg games of the Aris vs Olympiakos, Levadiakos vs AEK, Xanthi vs OFI, Lamia vs Atromitos and Platanias vs PAS Giannina ties.