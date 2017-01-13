Council of State publishes decision on TV licenses

The Council of State’s plenary session has published the decision of the court which found that the law on which the government auction for the television licenses was based contravenes Greece’s Constitution.

According to the decision, the law, brought by former State Minister Nikos Pappas, was against Article 15 of the Constitution.

The Council of State, which is the country’s highest administrative court, had reached the decision in October with a majority of 14 to 11.

Meanwhile, in comments made earlier Friday, Pappas, now Minister for Digital Policy, said that TV channels would have to pay a fee for temporary licenses until a new tender is organized, this time by the National Broadcasting Council (ESR).